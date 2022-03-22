Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,571 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.87. 46,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.52 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average of $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

