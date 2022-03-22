Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 755 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.85. 84,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,564. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The stock has a market cap of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.15.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.