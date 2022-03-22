Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 813 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 153,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

