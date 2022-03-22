Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 472,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,656,210. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

