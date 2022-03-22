Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Up 1.3%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.04 and last traded at $58.88. 4,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

