Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.80. 10,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 31,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.