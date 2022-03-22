Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

