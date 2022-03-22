Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00.

2/7/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

JAZZ opened at $159.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

