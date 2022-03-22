JD.com (JD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/14/2022 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/11/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2022 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2022 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $95.00.

Shares of JD traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 755,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237,184. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,113 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

