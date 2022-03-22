JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $61.44

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $64.72. JD.com shares last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 407,628 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of -161.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,113 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

