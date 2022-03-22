JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. Approximately 5,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JDEPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($30.33) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JDE Peet’s from €30.00 ($32.97) to €32.50 ($35.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

