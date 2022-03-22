Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €250.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($274.73) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

Shares of ADS opened at €213.55 ($234.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €228.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €256.95. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

