Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.54% from the stock’s current price.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

ISEE opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $201,236.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,705 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

