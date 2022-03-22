Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

