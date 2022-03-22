JOE (JOE) Trading Up 23.9% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. JOE has a total market cap of $190.98 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.13 or 0.07032804 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,853.59 or 1.00322031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042459 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 186,687,795 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

