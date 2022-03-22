John W. Palmour Buys 10,000 Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,897. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

