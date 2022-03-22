JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $39.74

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.74, but opened at $41.82. JOYY shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 13,954 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $4,926,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after buying an additional 871,501 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in JOYY by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,232 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,375,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

