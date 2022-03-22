JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $39.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

