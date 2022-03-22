JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $64.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

