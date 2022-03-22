JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) to Underweight

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of STAEF opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.
