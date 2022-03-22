JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

