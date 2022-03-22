JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.39.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 842,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 230,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

