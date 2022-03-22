JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Target Price to SEK 285

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 290 to SEK 285 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.20.

ASAZY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 721,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,978. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

