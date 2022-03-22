JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) to “Neutral”

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKCOY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

