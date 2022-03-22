JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79.58 ($1.05), with a volume of 210061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($1.03).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 472.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 679.05. The firm has a market cap of £32.18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.
JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)
JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.
