JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.99% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,335. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43.

