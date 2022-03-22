Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s current price.

JLP opened at GBX 14.38 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £349.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.12.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

