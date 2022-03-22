Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s current price.
JLP opened at GBX 14.38 ($0.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £349.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.12.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
