JulSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $456,720.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $456,720.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.53 or 0.07014048 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.12 or 0.99794697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042692 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

