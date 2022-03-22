Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $68,782.50 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ KALU traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $141.07.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.
About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
