Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $68,782.50 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -265.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

