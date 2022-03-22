Kalmar Hits One Day Volume of $121,974.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00004284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $121,974.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,562,970 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.