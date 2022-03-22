Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading Up 5.8%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
About Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.