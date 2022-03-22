Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading Up 5.8%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

About Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

