Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 408.95 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($6.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.65. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17.

In related news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,422,854.13).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

