Kattana (KTN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $190,958.00

Kattana (KTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00005659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kattana has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Kattana has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $190,958.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.97 or 0.07034210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.97 or 1.00059026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,219 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.