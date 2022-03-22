Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.25. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 3,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.