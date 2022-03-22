Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,918,256.06 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE K traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. 118,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $82,762,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

