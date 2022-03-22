Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,918,256.06 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE K traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. 118,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $82,762,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.
About Kellogg (Get Rating)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
