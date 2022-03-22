Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

K stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

