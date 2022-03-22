Kemacoin (KEMA) Market Capitalization Reaches $17,353.70

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $17,353.70 and $5.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

