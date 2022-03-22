Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 31,935 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,131,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

