Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Artesian Resources worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARTNA stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.