Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 312.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after buying an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

