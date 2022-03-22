Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 33,850 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.