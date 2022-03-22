Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $4,639,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 501,920 shares of company stock worth $52,207,516 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

