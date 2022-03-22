Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after buying an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $109,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

