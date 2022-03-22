Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.