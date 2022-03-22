Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 277,775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 301,596 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

