Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

