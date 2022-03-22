Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 7.99% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period.

FIVA opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

