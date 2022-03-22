Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.67.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.88.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

