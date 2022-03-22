Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

Shares of NOW opened at $569.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 499.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

