Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Shares of PWV opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

